Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Position Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $3,752,459.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,521.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 139,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $3,752,459.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,521.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,542 shares of company stock worth $7,996,830. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

