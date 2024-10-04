Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 862,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

