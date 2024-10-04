Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Proximus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.