Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Hold

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOYFree Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

