Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
