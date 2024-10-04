Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELMTY

Elementis Stock Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

ELMTY stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.