Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Strong Sell”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

