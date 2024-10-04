Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.