MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Strong-Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $389.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.69. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $98,821.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,985.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $98,821.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,985.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 77.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

