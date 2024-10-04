SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of SGBAF opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. SES has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. The company had revenue of $516.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SES will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.