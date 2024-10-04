PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAGS. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,227,000 after buying an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,813,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,704 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after purchasing an additional 645,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

