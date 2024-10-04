Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,809,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,495,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

