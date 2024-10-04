Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded to Hold by Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Volkswagen to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.6 %

VWAGY stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $89.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

