Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

