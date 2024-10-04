Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCK. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

