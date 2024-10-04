Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Phillips 66 Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.3 %

PSX stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

