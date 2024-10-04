Algert Global LLC Sells 4,892 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,121 shares in the company, valued at $34,060,406.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $1,207,798.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,060,406.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,542. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

