Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 18,302 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Insider Activity

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

