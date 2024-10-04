Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $27,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

