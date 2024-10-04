The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $139.63.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.