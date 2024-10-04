The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

