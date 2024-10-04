Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 469,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,850,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

