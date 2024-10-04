Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 513.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 507,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 424,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,513 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.