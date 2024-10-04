The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $11.43 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,314,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,704,000 after buying an additional 206,654 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,597,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

