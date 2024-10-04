Millennium Management LLC Sells 496,817 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,817 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of News worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,928,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,803 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of News by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,375,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after purchasing an additional 653,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,695,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after buying an additional 554,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $26.02 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

