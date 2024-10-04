Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 440.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 318.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 308,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

