SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of SouthState worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SouthState by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371,987 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 270.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,303,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

SouthState Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $94.65 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

