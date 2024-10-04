The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,573 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $287.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

