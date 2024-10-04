The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its position in Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $156.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total value of $7,725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,068,482.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

