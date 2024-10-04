Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,455,321 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.82.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

