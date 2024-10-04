Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 822.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 998,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 492,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 353,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

