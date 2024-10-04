Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $36.42 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services Increases Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BBSI. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

