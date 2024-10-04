Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Redfin worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Down 3.5 %

RDFN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

