The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 792 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mattel were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.97 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mattel

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.