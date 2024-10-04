Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Metals Acquisition worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Metals Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of MTAL stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on MTAL
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metals Acquisition
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.