Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of Metals Acquisition worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,141,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTAL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.