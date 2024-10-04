Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

