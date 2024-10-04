CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

