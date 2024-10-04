CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $885.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $898.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $523.63 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $841.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

