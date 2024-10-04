Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

