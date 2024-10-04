Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,778,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.