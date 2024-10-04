CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,854,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.