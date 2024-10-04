Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $766,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $264.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average is $247.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.