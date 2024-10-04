Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $607,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after buying an additional 92,505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 617,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR opened at $19.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

