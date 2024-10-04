CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Acquires 3,087 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

