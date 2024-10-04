CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 534 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,311,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $392.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $409.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

