CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 339,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 85,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

