Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

