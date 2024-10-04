Algert Global LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Yext by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,791 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Yext by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 141,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $822.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.15 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

