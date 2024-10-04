Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $41.94.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.