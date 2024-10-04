MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MFA Financial worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MFA opened at $12.19 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 2.16.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -1,749.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

