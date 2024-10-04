Algert Global LLC Purchases 104,880 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 66.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $185,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Xperi by 40.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,019.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $117,948. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Stock Performance

Xperi stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

