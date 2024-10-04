Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,715 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

